Tonga: New Zealand and Australian aid planes to arrive

New Zealand and Australian aid planes and ships are due to arrive in Tonga carrying much-needed supplies for the disaster-struck nation.

Hundreds of workers have cleared a thick layer of volcanic ash covering the runway at Tonga’s main airport.

Saturday’s eruption of an undersea volcano and tsunami waves have killed at least three and cut communications.

The ash has blanketed the islands, posing a serious health risk, and contaminated water supplies.

Efforts to remove ash at the airport in the capital Nuku’alofa finished on Wednesday, after rescue teams and volunteers desperately worked to clear the tarmac using wheelbarrows and shovels.

New Zealand said its aid response was now “well underway”, with both the first of its planes and ships to arrive on Thursday.

A C-130 Hercules plane is due to touch down in Tonga at 16:00 local time (03:00 GMT). It is loaded with water containers, temporary shelter kits, electricity generators, hygiene and family kits and communications equipment.

Australia’s military said that its aid planes would touch down in Tonga later on Thursday, also carrying water, food and communications equipment.