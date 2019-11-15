Tonga closes border to flights and cruise ships in response to COVID-19

Tonga has closed its borders to flights and cruise ships this morning in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa and the Minister of Health made the announcement live on radio.

All flights to the Pacific Island nation have been cancelled, including an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland that was due to depart a short time ago.

Meanwhile, six of the eight suspected COVID-19 cases in Samoa have returned negative.

Two outstanding results are pending.