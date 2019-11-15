Home

Satellite hospitals to be set up in Rakiraki and Sigatoka|Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|Low income for airport taxi drivers|Rakiraki resort provides free accommodation|Minister visits to ensure all protocols are followed|Church urges members not to spread misinformation|No new crew for fishing vessels|COVID-19 containment critical: PM|Shipping industry gives its assurance amidst COVID-19|FCCC conducts search and seizure|No one allowed in or out of Lautoka: COMPOL|Health Minister urges Fijians to be mindful of flu season|Freight services targeted to keep export sector viable|Essential supplies to be delivered soon to Lautoka|FCCC to announce major reduction in fuel price|Eight more arrested for breaking COVID-19 restriction|Health Minister thanks and encourages health workers|FBC takes stringent measures against COVID-19|Places of worship empty, some continue service as normal|People presence in Nausori drops|False information can affect the nation’s mentality|PM: No exceptions to leave Lautoka during lockdown|Man charged for allegedly breaching border restrictions in Lautoka|Don’t put lives at danger: PM|New Zealand has 14 new cases of COVID-19|
Pacific Islands

Tonga closes border to flights and cruise ships in response to COVID-19

TVNZ
March 23, 2020 6:30 am
Tonga has closed its borders to flights and cruise ships [Source: TVNZ]

Tonga has closed its borders to flights and cruise ships this morning in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa and the Minister of Health made the announcement live on radio.

All flights to the Pacific Island nation have been cancelled, including an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland that was due to depart a short time ago.

Meanwhile, six of the eight suspected COVID-19 cases in Samoa have returned negative.

Two outstanding results are pending.

