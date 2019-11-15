TC Harold continues to wreak havoc in Vanuatu

There’s been no communication from the Vanuatu islands hardest hit by the powerful Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The Category 5 storm made landfall on the Vanuatu island of Santo yesterday with destructive winds as high as 235km/h.

The cyclone passed directly over Santo and hundreds of people are sheltering in evacuation centres.

Article continues after advertisement

#CycloneHarold #TCHarold #Vanuatu Dangerous seas this morning a precursor to the arrival of Harold on #EkenIsland . Credit Ryry Titus pic.twitter.com/62p6pidbCr — Sandra in Vanuatu (@sandravanuatu) April 6, 2020

In Luganville, a town of 16,000 people, roofs have been blown off houses, trees snapped, and the council building has been destroyed.

Overnight, Tropical Cyclone Harold showed no sign of weakening as it moved across Vanuatu.

One telecommunications provider, Vodafone, said there was a general network outage in Banks, Santo, Malekula and Pentecost.