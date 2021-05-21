Home

Swearing in “unconstitutional”: Samoa's AG

Samoa Observer
May 25, 2021 4:50 pm
Samoa's Attorney General Savalenoa Mareva Betham-Savalenoa [Source: Samoa Observer]

Samoa’s attorney general, has filed a complaint with the Supreme Court, claiming yesterday’s swearing in of the FAST party was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court heard it for mention this afternoon, and set down a hearing for Thursday at noon.

The attorney general named the FAST party leader, incoming Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, as well as all of its MPs.

It also named all lawyers involved in the process of yesterday’s swearing in as respondents.

In a statement last night threatening action, the attorney general’s office said those who conducted the swearing in ceremony had no legal authority.

The attorney general was appointed by the Human Rights Protection Party, which lost the election.

