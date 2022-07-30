Pacific Islands

Suspects in machete attack released

PNG Post Courier

July 30, 2022 4:50 pm

The nine suspects arrested over a barbaric bush knife attack in Papua New Guinea last Sunday outside the counting venue in Port Moresby have been released from Police custody.

These suspects have been labelled innocent.

The act stirred up public fear, anxiety and created a lot of debate on PNG’s National Election.

It got the attention of international media from the video circulated widely on social media showing a group of men chasing two men with knives, iron bars and other weapons and attacking them on the road in Waigani.

PNG Post Courier has quoted reports from reliable security forces that the nine who were arrested after the discovery of knives from their vehicles did not take part in the fight and were innocent.

Police say the men are from Chimbu Province, employed by a security firm, and the owner of the company is also a candidate.

