Spate of PNG COVID-19 cases include National Pandemic Controller

Papua New Guinea’s COVID-19 cases have jumped to well over 1000, including the National Pandemic Controller and members of his family.

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country over the weekend taking the country’s number of infections to 1056.

The latest cases were reported in East New Britain, Madang and in the National Capital District.

Ages ranged from an infant of five months old to a 43-year-old woman.

The eight new infections follow 59 positive results reported on Friday.

Over more than 1000 cases, 10 have resulted in fatalities while 200 people are currently in isolation.

Seventeen provinces, including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville have reported cases.