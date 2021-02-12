Home

Solomon police investigate gruesome murder

Loop
February 15, 2021 12:38 pm
[Source: Loop]

Police in Solomon Islands are investigating the gruesome murder of a man accused of sorcery in Temotu Province.

Police say the 50 year-old was killed by a younger man at remote Rakisu Village in Tikopia last week.

A 30 year-old suspect accused the victim of using sorcery to kill his child and poison his wife.

The Police commissioner says witnesses alerted by the victims’ cries for help saw the accused fleeing the scene.

They took the victim of the attack to a local clinic where he died from acute blood loss.

