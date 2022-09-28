Solomon Islands refusing to sign 11-point declaration at historic Pacific-US meeting

[Photo Credit: ABC News]

Solomon Islands has signalled it won’t sign on to an 11-point declaration between the United States and Pacific Island nations this week, dealing a blow to the White House ahead of a high-profile presidential summit with Pacific leaders in Washington.

The ABC has been told that Washington and Pacific Island countries have spent recent weeks negotiating a new joint statement on the partnership between the US and the Pacific states.

The declaration is designed to provide a framework for intensified US engagement in the Pacific.

Washington is moving to ramp up its diplomatic, development and commercial presence in the region, partly in response to China’s growing influence in several Pacific nations.

Some Pacific leaders have described the declaration as being “similar” in intent to a more sweeping trade and security deal which China unsuccessfully pursued with ten Pacific Island nations in May.

Washington’s proposal covers issues including strengthening US-Pacific ties, tackling climate change, sustainable development, security and preserving the rules-based international order.

Several Pacific nations are expecting to sign the declaration during the historic meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on September 28 and 29.

It’s the first time Pacific nations have been invited to Washington for an in-person summit.

However, several sources stressed that negotiations over the joint declaration are still ongoing.