Pacific Islands

Solomon Islands: No plans to evacuate its citizens, NZ

RNZ
November 27, 2021 3:44 am
A police vehicle drives through the Chinatown district of Honiara in the Solomon Islands [Source: AFP]

New Zealand has no plans to evacuate its citizens from the troubles in the Solomon Islands, Honiara.

A protest on Wednesday calling for the Solomon Islands prime minister Manasseh Sogavare to stand down lapsed into major unrest which local police were unable to contain.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Friday evening, the High Commission in Honiara is providing Safe Travel advice to New Zealanders in the Solomon Islands.

Article continues after advertisement

This includes following the instructions of the local authorities.

The spokesperson said any New Zealanders in the Solomons who have not registered with Safe Travel are advised to do so as soon as possible.

There are 43 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel, all believed to be in Honiara.

New Zealanders in the Solomon Islands are also urged to exercise care and remain where they are if it is safe to do so, a MFAT spokesperson said in a statement.

“Since 19 March 2020 we have advised all New Zealanders do not travel overseas,” the spokesperson said.

