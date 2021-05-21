Samoa’s two leaders both keen to meet following appeal court ruling

The leaders of Samoa’s two main political parties have finally found something to agree upon since the 9 April general elections – they will meet.

Following yesterday’s Court of Appeal decision, both caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and FAST Party leader Fiame Naomi Mata’afa announced they planned to meet.

But it is clear their intentions are miles apart.

Speaking on TV3 Samoa yesterday, Tuilaepa acknowledged the decision to void the appointment of a sixth woman MP meant his HRPP has 25 seats to FAST’s 26.

Fiame told local media that with those numbers, they will be looking to meet with Tuilaepa to discuss his departure from office.