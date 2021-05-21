Samoa's political upheaval continues as rivals in standoff

Samoa is facing another day of political uncertainty after the caretaker prime minister rejected the swearing in of the head of the majority FAST party.

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa from Samoa’s FAST party was named the country’s first female prime minister yesterday in a ceremony her rival called “treason”.

FAST was barred from entering the parliament building after HRPP leader Tuila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi, who has been prime minister for 23 years, directed the Speaker to lock the doors.

Just before midnight Saturday, Samoa’s Head of State, Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi II, cancelled yesterday’s parliament sitting without explanation

In an extraordinary hearing on Sunday, the Supreme Court overruled the head of state’s decision.

On Sunday night, the speaker of the legislative assembly, Leaupepe Taimaaiono Toleafoa Faafisi, a member of the caretaker HRPP, said he would abide by the Head of State’s call, not the Supreme Court ruling

A Supreme Court decision on 17 May broke a post-election deadlock by confirming the new FAST party had a 26-25 seat majority over HRPP.