Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded|Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre|Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre|Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete|Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO|Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba|Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers|Vaccines for maritime islands|Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|More funding to boost COVID-19 response|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|Student climbs hill daily to go online for classes|Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued|RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care|Heightened security in the North|Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|MoH scales up response|MoH reorganizes PPE distribution|More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|Screening and swabbing continues|Over 80 percent COVID-19 deaths unvaccinated|
Full Coverage

Pacific Islands

Samoa's new Prime Minister holds first cabinet meeting

TVNZ
July 28, 2021 11:30 am
Samoa's new Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa holds first cabinet meeting. [Source: TVNZ]

Samoa’s keys to Parliament have been handed over to the country’s new Speaker of the House in a traditional ceremony.

This is a hugely significant move after the doors were locked to prevent the now governing FAST party access on May 24.

Following the lockout the party, which had the majority of seats, then swore itself in outside Parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

Last week the Appeal Court ruled the swearing-in ceremony was legal and the FAST party are the lawful Government.

The new Government held its first cabinet meeting yesterday and its first priority is to pass an emergency budget to keep the country running.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.