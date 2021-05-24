Samoa's new Prime Minister holds first cabinet meeting

Samoa’s keys to Parliament have been handed over to the country’s new Speaker of the House in a traditional ceremony.

This is a hugely significant move after the doors were locked to prevent the now governing FAST party access on May 24.

Following the lockout the party, which had the majority of seats, then swore itself in outside Parliament.

Last week the Appeal Court ruled the swearing-in ceremony was legal and the FAST party are the lawful Government.

The new Government held its first cabinet meeting yesterday and its first priority is to pass an emergency budget to keep the country running.