Samoa's measles epidemic claims another life, death toll now 77

Another child under the age of five has died in Samoa’s measles epidemic, bringing the toll to 77.

The age group makes up almost all of the dead – 121 people remain in hospital, including 17 critically ill children.

There were another 53 measles cases recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total since October to more than 5,400.

Samoa has vaccinated 94 percent of its population against measles following a mass campaign.

Parliament passed a bill on Wednesday making measles vaccinations mandatory from next year.