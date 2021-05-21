Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Three more infections recorded and we now have 99 active cases|One positive result from the 7000 samples|Police restrict movement|Most businesses comply with relevant measures|More than 300 people screened daily in Mokani|Five more test positive as COVID-19 continues to hammer the Central Division|New protocols announced by MCTTT|Public transport linked to COVID spread|Urgent parliament sitting possible|7000 results back with no major concern|Closeness of settlements a concern|Loitering and alcohol consumption top COVID-19 breach|Pearl resort pulls out as quarantine facility|More police checkpoints erected|Teachers urged to prepare additional learning material|Frontliners receive second jab of AstraZeneca|Cunningham Stage 1 residents out in numbers to get vaccinated|Mental health screening for individuals in isolation|Over 400 families in Cakaudrove receive assistance|Working from home has its set of challenges|Farm Road community implementing COVID-19 measures|Six more test positive to take daily total upto 24|Self-isolation can impact a person's mental health: Dr Fong|Villages continue to implement COVID-19 measures|18 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Saturday|
Full Coverage

Pacific Islands

Samoa's first female PM locked out of parliament

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 25, 2021 5:27 am
[Source: BBC]

In an ad-hoc ceremony, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa from the FAST Party was sworn in as Samoa’s first female Prime Minister yesterday afternoon.

This, as political tensions in the nation continues.

Shut out of Samoa’s parliament the day it was meant to be sworn in, Fiame’s party, which holds the majority of votes, yesterday gathered under a tent in Apia.

Article continues after advertisement

The ceremony saw Fiame give her oath and name her cabinet. A new speaker was also appointed.

However, it is not yet clear whether the ceremony would be officially recognised. FAST MPs were sworn in by the former Attorney-General and their own lawyer.

It comes as Samoan parliament speaker Leaupepe Toleafoa Fa’afisi disregarded a Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for the Legislative Assembly to convene yesterday. The FAST Party was

expected to declare its majority when parliament met.

Fiame says the head of state didn’t come and the legislative office locked the building so they couldn’t access it.

“But, I suppose the clerk was good enough to come and tell us he was beholden to his bosses [the speaker and the caretaker Prime Minister]. It’s very important that our members are sworn in. There are 26 of us so we can form a Government.”

Samoa’s chief justice, fellow judges and the police – there to uphold the law – were also unable to access the locked doors of parliament.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and his MPs refused to be sworn in, also disregarding the court ruling.

His party, Human Rights Protection (HRPP), has dominated Samoan politics for more than 40 years. Tuilaepa himself has been in power since 1998.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.