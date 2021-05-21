Samoa's first female PM locked out of parliament

In an ad-hoc ceremony, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa from the FAST Party was sworn in as Samoa’s first female Prime Minister yesterday afternoon.

This, as political tensions in the nation continues.

Shut out of Samoa’s parliament the day it was meant to be sworn in, Fiame’s party, which holds the majority of votes, yesterday gathered under a tent in Apia.

The ceremony saw Fiame give her oath and name her cabinet. A new speaker was also appointed.

However, it is not yet clear whether the ceremony would be officially recognised. FAST MPs were sworn in by the former Attorney-General and their own lawyer.

It comes as Samoan parliament speaker Leaupepe Toleafoa Fa’afisi disregarded a Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for the Legislative Assembly to convene yesterday. The FAST Party was

expected to declare its majority when parliament met.

Fiame says the head of state didn’t come and the legislative office locked the building so they couldn’t access it.

“But, I suppose the clerk was good enough to come and tell us he was beholden to his bosses [the speaker and the caretaker Prime Minister]. It’s very important that our members are sworn in. There are 26 of us so we can form a Government.”

Samoa’s chief justice, fellow judges and the police – there to uphold the law – were also unable to access the locked doors of parliament.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and his MPs refused to be sworn in, also disregarding the court ruling.

His party, Human Rights Protection (HRPP), has dominated Samoan politics for more than 40 years. Tuilaepa himself has been in power since 1998.