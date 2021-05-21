Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Five more test positive as COVID-19 continues to hammer the Central Division|New protocols announced by MCTTT|Public transport link to COVID spread|Urgent parliament sitting possible|7000 results back with no major concern|Closeness of settlements a concern|Loitering and alcohol consumption top COVID-19 breach|Pearl resort pulls out as quarantine facility|More police checkpoints erected|Teachers urged to prepare additional learning material|Frontliners receive second jab of AstraZeneca|Cunningham Stage 1 residents out in numbers to get vaccinated|Mental health screening for individuals in isolation|Over 400 families in Cakaudrove receive assistance|Working from home has its set of challenges|Farm Road community implementing COVID-19 measures|Six more test positive to take daily total upto 24|Self-isolation can impact a person's mental health: Dr Fong|Villages continue to implement COVID-19 measures|18 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Saturday|Commissioner Central assigns team to assist|Breach of health restrictions a real concern|Wearing of masks in containment areas now mandatory|Over 300,000 careFIJI App downloads|86 active COVID cases in Fiji|
Full Coverage

Pacific Islands

Samoa Parliament lockout a 'coup': FAST

RNZ
May 24, 2021 5:22 pm
Under a marquee, these FAST MPs are being sworn in. [Source: Renate Rivers]

The majority FAST party in Samoa has described the caretaker government’s actions this morning in locking it out of parliament in Apia as tantamount to a coup.

The FAST party which has a majority of seats was locked out of Parliament this morning

Today’s sitting was to swear in MPs after the 9 April election

Article continues after advertisement

Under the constitution Parliament must sit within 45 days of an election and today is the last day for this to be possible.

Just before midnight on Saturday, Samoa’s Head of State, Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi II, cancelled the sitting without explanation.

In an extraordinary hearing yesterday, the Supreme Court again overruled the head of state’s decision, calling for Parliament to sit today.

Last night, the speaker of the legislative assembly, Leaupepe Taimaaiono Toleafoa Faafisi, a member of the caretaker HRPP, said he would abide by the Head of State’s call, not the Supreme Court ruling.

A Supreme Court decision on 17 May broke a post-election deadlock by handing the new FAST party a 26-25 seat majority over the HRPP – the longstanding governing party headed by Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.