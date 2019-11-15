Samoa officially on lock down

Samoa is now officially on lock down.

The government said people or organisations who don’t adhere to new Covid-19 lockdown requirements will face finds.

Prime Minister Tuila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi said the last flights from Fiji, New Zealand and American Samoa had arrived and all passengers are now under 14 days quarantine.

The flights from New Zealand and Fiji were mostly scholarship students ordered home by government after the closure of their educational institutions.

Tuila’epa also announced that all fishing boats had now been banned from coming to Samoa effectively closing ports to all vessels except cargo ships bringing goods and petrol.

“This means we now wait for two weeks and see what happens and based on that, further decisions will be made on the next stage for us,” Tuilaepa said.