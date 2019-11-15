Samoa measles epidemic: Death toll remains at 79

The death toll from Samoa’s measles epidemic remains at 79, with no fatalities in the past two days.

To date, 5552 measles cases have been reported since the outbreak began in mid-October, with 32 recorded in the past day.

There are currently 82 people hospitalized with measles, Samoa’s Ministry of Health reports.

Article continues after advertisement

Admissions include eight critically ill children, two adults in intensive care, and three pregnant women.

As of 22 December, 94 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

The total number of measles cases admitted to hospitals since the outbreak is 1795. Of that, 1634 or 91 percent of patients have been discharged.

To date, 79 measles-related deaths have been recorded, with no fatalities in the last 24 hrs.