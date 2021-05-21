Former Speaker calls off Samoa Parliament meeting

The official swearing-in of the Parliament of Samoa has been postponed until a further proclamation has been made by the Head of State.

The former Speaker of the House, Leaupepe Toleafoa Faafisi has called off tomorrow’s sitting despite orders from the Supreme Court to revoke the Head of State’s eleventh-hour declaration to suspend the sitting.

In a media statement distributed by the caretaker Government’s Press Secretary’s Office, the former Speaker confirmed his decision to postpone the Parliament until a further proclamation has been made by the Head of State.

He says further notice will be announced by the Office of the Clerk to officially inform Hon Members of the Legislative Assembly as well as invited guests for the State Opening of the XVII parliament.

Leaupepe says the notice is made in compliance with the proclamation by the Head of State issued on Saturday 22 May “and as the continuing Speaker of the Legislative Assembly under section 30 of the Legislative Assembly Powers Privileges Ordinance 1960…”