Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
18 new cases of COVID-19 since last night|Breach of health restrictions a real concern|Wearing of masks in containment areas now mandatory|Over 300,000 careFIJI App downloads|86 active COVID cases in Fiji|Vaccination for the Central Division to start tomorrow|Cane crushing season dates discussed|Some screening clinic in the Central Division relocated|Waila and Tacirua being screened and in isolation|More details expected soon on areas of interest|All movement stopped in and out of Muanikoso|51 arrested for social gathering|No bus services for containment areas on Sundays|Shop N Save Nabua cordoned off|4,769 food packs distributed yesterday|Eight more test positive including family from Samabula|Muanikoso cases not linked|Staying indoors best option for Nadali resident|Families receive hot meals from First Responders|Muanikoso records three new COVID-19 cases, area locked down|Parts of Muanikoso cordoned off|MCTTT establishes digital portal|Markets buzzing following weekend of lockdown|Estimated 3,000 food packs to be distributed today|Rakiraki containment zone lifted|
Full Coverage

Pacific Islands

Former Speaker calls off Samoa Parliament meeting

Samoa Observer
May 23, 2021 7:45 pm
Chief Justice his Honour Satiu Simativa Perese; Justice Vui Clarence Nelson and Justice Tafaoimalo Leilani Tuala-Warren (Photo: Aufa'i Areta Areta) [Source: Samoa Observer]

The official swearing-in of the Parliament of Samoa has been postponed until a further proclamation has been made by the Head of State.

The former Speaker of the House, Leaupepe Toleafoa Faafisi has called off tomorrow’s sitting despite orders from the Supreme Court to revoke the Head of State’s eleventh-hour declaration to suspend the sitting.

In a media statement distributed by the caretaker Government’s Press Secretary’s Office, the former Speaker confirmed his decision to postpone the Parliament until a further proclamation has been made by the Head of State.

Article continues after advertisement

He says further notice will be announced by the Office of the Clerk to officially inform Hon Members of the Legislative Assembly as well as invited guests for the State Opening of the XVII parliament.

Leaupepe says the notice is made in compliance with the proclamation by the Head of State issued on Saturday 22 May “and as the continuing Speaker of the Legislative Assembly under section 30 of the Legislative Assembly Powers Privileges Ordinance 1960…”

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.