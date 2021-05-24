Home

Murder accused not guilty, committed to St Giles|Acute phase of COVID pandemic could be over soon|Fijians strongly urged to get booster dose|Six new COVID cases, more Fijians vaccinated|13 new COVID cases, more Fijians get booster doses|138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|
Samoa extends lockdown due to rapid spread of COVID-19 cases

RNZ
March 23, 2022 12:00 pm
Samoa's prime minister announces alert level three lockdown will be extended for another two weeks [Source: RNZ]

The Samoa Government has extended its alert level three lockdown for another two weeks, due to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 in the community.

There are 262 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 15 of which are imported cases of passengers on the repatriation flight from New Zealand in early March.

As case numbers climb there is real concern frontline workers will be most at risk of contracting the virus.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said the surge in the community cases was expected and will continue to increase due to the transmissibility of the virus.

The Prime Minister said their message at the outset of the Covid-19 national response is that vaccines are highly effective in protecting against severe disease, unfortunately, the tests conducted this week, showed that some have not even started their vaccination or completed their second vaccine.

