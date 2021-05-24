Samoa extends lockdown due to rapid spread of COVID-19 cases

The Samoa Government has extended its alert level three lockdown for another two weeks, due to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 in the community.

There are 262 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 15 of which are imported cases of passengers on the repatriation flight from New Zealand in early March.

As case numbers climb there is real concern frontline workers will be most at risk of contracting the virus.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said the surge in the community cases was expected and will continue to increase due to the transmissibility of the virus.

The Prime Minister said their message at the outset of the Covid-19 national response is that vaccines are highly effective in protecting against severe disease, unfortunately, the tests conducted this week, showed that some have not even started their vaccination or completed their second vaccine.