Pacific Islands

Solomon Islands Parliament building ablaze

TVNZ
November 24, 2021 1:13 pm
[Source: TVNZ]

Protesters in the Solomon Islands have set a building in the parliamentary compound on fire and there have been clashes with police in the capital Honiara.

The large group are mostly from the Malaita Province who claim they are not being heard by the Government.

Crowds have been gathering outside Parliament trying to access the grounds calling for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to resign.

Schools and businesses have shut down and residents have fled the troubled area in the city.

The scene is reminiscent of civil unrest in 2006 when rioters, angry after the election of Prime Minister Snyder Rini, rampaged through Chinatown burning most of it down.

