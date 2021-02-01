PNG's COVID-19 cases top 7000

The number of recorded COVID-19 infections in Papua New Guinea has passed 7,000, more than doubling in the past two weeks.

The Office of the Controller says in Western Province alone, another 135 cases were detected in the 24 hours to midday yesterday, however all were asymptomatic.

In the Port Moresby area, which accounts for nearly half of the country’s known infections, 22 new cases were recorded.

Article continues after advertisement

The death toll of the pandemic stands at 61, with 49 recorded in the National Capital District.

A drive to vaccinate began last week, spearheaded by Prime Minister, James Marape.