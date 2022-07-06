PNG voters angry after being turned away at the polling station

[Source: RNZ]

Frustrations are mounting in Papua New Guinea where an outdated electoral roll is resulting in voters all over the country being turned away at polling stations.

The first two days of the country’s three-week-long polling period as “chaotic”.

Sporadic violence is being reported in parts of the country coupled with images and videos of unscrupulous voting practices being posted on social media.

Over 3600 candidates are running for Papua New Guinea’s 118 member parliament.

Prime Minister James Marape has denied claims that there is an illegal army operating in Hela Province as widely speculated over social media.