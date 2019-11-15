PNG registers eight confirmed COVID-19 case

Papua New Guinea has reported its eighth confirmed case of COVID-19, in Eastern Highlands province.

According to the Emergency Controller, David Manning, the case is a 45-year old female.

She presented herself to the Asaro Health Centre in Eastern Highlands two weeks ago after developing fever, shortness of breath and body aches.

Mr Manning said the woman’s samples were collected last week, sent to the PNG Institute of Medical Research in Goroka, and subsequently the test returned positive.

He said the patient was managed for a week and her condition had improved, but for “quality assurance and best practice” a second test was being done.

In the meantime, contact tracing had begun. Furthermore, the Asaro Health Centre was now locked down for disinfection, while staff had been told to home-quarantine and were being kept under surveillance.

The Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority will be taking care of the Asaro Health Centre staff during their lockdown.

Mr Manning, who is also PNG’s Police Commissioner, said the local health management authorities were also working with the police to manage any potential social issues arising from the case.