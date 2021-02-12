Pacific children on frontline of global nutrition crisis

The world is on the brink of a nutrition crisis and Pacific children living on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate change crisis are most at risk.

These are findings in a new report, Nutrition Critical, released by Save the Children.

The report showed the impacts of both crises had led to an increase in poverty, a loss of livelihoods, and reduced access to health and nutrition services, pushing up rates of hunger and malnutrition.

The report found that 600 million children worldwide had missed out on vital assistance during both crises.

Jacqui Southey of Save the Children New Zealand said governments must implement child benefits to ease family hardships.

Southey warned the pandemic-related malnutrition could see an average of 153 children die a day over the next two years if action was not taken immediately.

