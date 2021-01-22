Home

TC ANA
Full Coverage

Pacific Islands

New Caledonia braces for Cyclone Lucas

RNZ
February 2, 2021 11:39 am
The track for Cyclone Lucas [Source: Fiji Weather]

Two tropical cyclones are active in the southwest Pacific, with forecasts saying New Caledonia will be hit within 24 hours.

Cyclone Lucas is a category 2 system moving to the southwest of Vanuatu towards New Caledonia’s Loyalty Islands.

Cyclone Ana crossed Fiji’s main islands yesterday and is tracking southeast away from land to the south of Tonga.

Article continues after advertisement

Advisories have been issued for Vanuatu and New Caledonia, where winds are expected to strengthen during the day.

Lucas is forecast to bring heavy rain and high seas, with residents advised to prepare for the storm to hit.

