Pacific Islands

New Caledonia begins two-week lockdown in new COVID-19 outbreak

RNZ
September 7, 2021 1:38 pm
[Source: News in 24 English]

New Caledonia has detected three cases of COVID-19 in the community and ordered a two-week lockdown from midday Tuesday.

The three cases are not connected and involve people who haven’t travelled, suggesting the virus is circulating in the community.

The President said investigations have been launched immediately to identify contacts and the chain of transmission.

One of the cases is an unvaccinated person who had already been in hospital in Noumea.

The second infection was picked up in a vaccinated and asymptomatic traveller at a pre-departure check at the international airport in

Noumea ahead of a flight to Wallis and Futuna, which has subsequently been cancelled.

Until today, New Caledonia had recorded 136 Covid-19 cases but no fatalities.

