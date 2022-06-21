Nauru records first community Covid-19 cases

[Source: RNZ]

Nauru is now battling its first Covid-19 outbreak in the community.

337 people have tested positive for Covid-19 so far on Nauru.

Government information office director Joanna Olsson said there have only been 13 other cases detected at the border so far.

Article continues after advertisement

They were detected in hotel quarantine from incoming travellers on 31 March, but test results came on April 1. They were all contained in quarantine facilities and have since recovered.

In this outbreak, the first of its kind in the community, three were initially detected on Friday, June 17.

President Lionel Aingimea, said the cases are either in quarantine facilities, at home, or at the negative pressure Acute Care Unit.

There are 261 cases in quarantine facilities, including children and their carers.

President Aingimea said the quarantine facilities are almost full and soon authorities will rely on home isolation.