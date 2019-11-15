Mining giant accused of poisoning rivers in Papua New Guinea

Mining giant Rio Tinto is facing accusations that a mine it abandoned in Papua New Guinea two decades ago is leaking poisonous waste into rivers.

More than 150 people living in Bougainville have filed a complaint with the Australian authorities.

They say that waste from the copper and gold mine is causing health problems for 12,000 people living nearby.

The mining firm says it is willing to speak to the current owners of the Panguna mine and the local community.

It comes after Rio Tinto’s boss and two other senior executives resigned earlier this month following the news that the company had destroyed sacred Aboriginal sites in Pilbara, Western Australia.