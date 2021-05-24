Kiwi couple found dead in Tonga owned snorkelling business

Early reports from Neiafu indicate that the couple were Ben and Rochelle Neill who owned Hakau Adventures, a business offering snorkelling tours in Vava’u.

The Vava’u ExPats Facebook page posted a message on Tuesday:

“Our sincerest condolences on the sudden passing of Ben and Rochelle. They were special people and will be missed by many. Sending prayers to their family during this difficult time.”

It is understood that locals had found the bodies and that police had recovered them. They were taken to Neiafu Hospital mortuary, before being returned to ‘Utungake for burial on Sunday.

Police are investigating but it is believed their deaths were an accident.