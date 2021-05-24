Kiribati faces more infections

The Kiribati Government has extended its state of disaster by another month as the remote Pacific Island nation’s COVID-19 infections climbs to almost 400.

The state has also extended the curfew in Betio, South Tarawa, and Buota for another seven days in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Kiribati Health and Medical Services Ministry confirmed on Sunday that there are now 324 community and 42 imported cases, bringing the total to 364.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry said the new community cases showed only mild symptoms, except for one who has been admitted at the Bikenibeu Isolation Centre.

The government of Kiribati said its development partners have responded swiftly to provide urgent support to the Health Ministry in a number of priority areas including COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment, PPEs, medical supplies, and personnel.