HRPP MPs in Samoa have been sworn in

Opposition MPs in Samoa have been sworn in after a court ruling paved the way for them to be allowed into parliament.

The speaker, Papali’i Lio Masipau, had banned elected members of the opposition HRPP from attending this week’s parliament sessions and refused to swear them in.

On Thursday however, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the HRPP saying the speaker was obligated to swear in its elected members.

Papali’i banned the opposition MPs for what he saw as their continued denial of the legitimacy of the FAST government.