High profile lawyer faces more fraud charges in PNG

A prominent Australian lawyer Greg Sheppard has been arrested by Papua New Guinea police and is facing a range of fraud charges.

Sheppard, a principal of Young & Williams Lawyers, was arrested on Tuesday in Port Moresby.

He was charged with two counts of Misappropriation and another two counts of Money Laundering.

Police say the charges relate to Mr Sheppard’s alleged involvement in the transfer of funds amounting to US$14.5 million in 2018.

These funds were part of the US$75-million that were unlawfully withdrawn from a trust fund established to finance development projects in

PNG’s Western province, the Western Province People’s Dividends Trust Account.

Sheppard, who is aged 65, was previously arrested and charged by PNG police in January in relation to the same criminal investigation.