Pacific Islands

French Polynesia Covid-19 cases now at 35

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 30, 2020 11:07 am

There has been another confirmed Covid-19 infection in French Polynesia, raising the total to 35.

Two of the carriers are in hospital care.

Yesterday, the authorities confirmed that the virus had spread to Rangiroa in the Tuamotus.

Article continues after advertisement

Last week, several students flying back from Tahiti for the expected lockdown were said to have symptoms and were isolated.

A nightly nine-hour curfew will be enforced until 15 April to help stop the spreading virus.

Meanwhile, the French High Commission says two people will face the courts for breaching the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

[Source:

