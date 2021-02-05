Home

Five Micronesian countries leave Pacific Islands Forum

RNZ
February 9, 2021 8:44 am
Henry Puna [Source: RNZ]

The leaders collectively expressed disappointment with the appointment process, which overlooked the Micronesian candidate Gerald Zackios.

They say a gentleman’s agreement to rotate the Forum’s top position among Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia was not honoured when a majority of Forum leaders chose Henry Puna of the Cook Islands.

Their departure reduces the Forum to 12 members, all of them in the South Pacific.

