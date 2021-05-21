Home

F.A.S.T. moves in to Parliament; Police confronted

Samoa Observer
May 24, 2021 9:40 am
Laauli Polataivao Fosi [Source: Samoa Observer]

The Faatuatua ile Atua Samoa ua Tasi (F.A.S.T.) party has moved onto Parliament’s premises calling on Police to uphold the law.

F.A.S.T.’s deputy leader, Laauli Leautea Schmidt. confronted the Assistant Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino, by asking his forces to upload the rule of law.

Laauli also queried why the doors to Parliament were closed insisting that the Supreme Court had delivered its decision to convene Parliament.

In response, Auapaau told Laauli that Police are not taking sides and they are only to offer security. He added that perhaps Laauli and supporters should wait for the Legislative Assembly opening ceremony to attend the building

Supporters of F.A.S.T. crowded Mulinuu and have converged on Parliament House. But Police continue to surround it and the Mulinuu area.

