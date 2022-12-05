Covid cases rising in Niue, French Polynesia

[Source: RNZ]

The number of active covid-19 cases in Niue has reached 59, with five new cases recorded in the latest reporting period.

Niue Hospital is experiencing staffing shortages due to the outbreak.

In a statement, the government said new health measures at the hospital have been implemented to protect health workers.

From Monday local time, the out-patient entrance in front of the hospital will be closed to the public.

Spike in cases in French Polynesia

The covid-19 numbers in French Polynesia continue to climb, with a further 138 infections being counted in the latest 48-hour reporting period.

There are now 372 active cases.

Three people with covid-19 are in hospital.

Local media said one covid patient died in hospital, but the death is not counted in the pandemic’s tally.

There have been repeated calls for people to update their vaccination status as only 23 percent of those over 60 have had a booster.

Last year when the territory was hit by an outbreak of the Delta variant, more than 600 people died, of whom more than 94 percent had not been vaccinated.