Covid-19: WHO preparing Samoa, Tokelau

The World Health Organisation is helping Samoa and Tokelau prepare for Covid-19.

Both countries have been given infrared thermometers to screen passengers at ports of entry and healthcare facilities.

They also received personal protective equipment including medical masks, gloves and surgical gowns.

Samoa’s Health Ministry has been given advise on how to sensitise the public on stopping the spread of Covid-19 through the adoption of proper handwashing and coughing etiquette.

And Tokelau has asked for help to teach Covid-19 prevention measures in schools

Meanwhile, the WHO said Samoa was on the cusp of declaring the end of its measles outbreak, having achieved a 46-day period since the last infection.