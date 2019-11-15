Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 Response Budget Passed|Supermarket wants 200 staff from tourism sector|FNPF to roll out assistance from next week|Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Health Minister takes a swipe at Opposition|Australian PM throws support behind Pacific’s COVID-19 fight|Police officer bailed after breaching lockdown restrictions|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|COVID-19 response budget not related to pandemic says Rabuka|Health Minister welcomes increase in budget|All passenger travels to outer islands to cease|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|MP and doctor remain in custody, questioning continues|No new COVID-19 cases|Coronavirus: 85 new cases in New Zealand|Police get $700k top up|Rabuka sings same tune as Nawaikula about COVID-19|Government and EFL agree to pay bills for subsidized customers|No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent pay cut|$40m top-up for health ministry|Employee FNPF contributions to be reduced by 3%|Additional $5m to assist SME’s|Tax deduction for landlords who will reduce rents for their tenants|Government entity loans turned into equity|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji’s COVID-19 fund|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Pacific Islands

COVID-19 death reported in West Papua

Radio NZ
March 27, 2020 4:40 pm
Papua Covid-19 response team spokesperson Silwanus Sumule points out a chart of COVID cases in the province. [Source: papuabangkit.com]

It’s the first recorded death from COVID-19 in the Papua region and adds to fears that a looming surge in cases could overwhelm the health system on both sides of New Guinea.

The death was recorded in Sorong, the western most city of New Guinea. Tabloid Jubi reports the death was confirmed by West Papua’s Task Force COVID-19.

The victim had been a patient at a hospital in Sorong city, where another five patients remained under supervision for suspected coronavirus infection.

Article continues after advertisement

West Papua’s provincial administration has not yet declared emergency measures to close access for travellers to the province and restrict public movements like in neighbouring Papua province.

Papua’s COVID-19 response unit confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, as the provincial government this week closed entry of travellers into the province both through sea and air travel.

Papua has also restricted daily activities in public to eight hours, from 6am to 2pm.

Large gatherings, including for religious worship, have also been restricted.

The death in Sorong City is a concern not just for all of Indonesia’s Papua region, but also in the neighbouring country of Papua New Guinea whose border with Indonesia is porous, making it difficult to control movement back and forth between the two sides.

The mainland border access point between the two countries has been closed for two months, as PNG’s government seeks to protect its under-resourced health system from the chaos that COVID-19 threatens.

But the governor of PNG’s West Sepik province, Tony Wouwou, said it was nearly impossible to stop people slipping across the border by bush or sea.

PNG’s government this week declared a 14-day state of emergency, with restrictions on travel and closure of all schools and non-essential businesses.

Lacking testing kits and a general capacity to deal with an outbreak, PNG’s government is working closely with the World Health Organisation to establish isolation facilities where COVID-19 cases would be taken to.

So far, PNG has confirmed only one case of COVID-19 in the country, a 45-year old mine worker who flew to Morobe province via Port Moresby after travelling through Singapore from Europe.

The man has since been transferred home to Australia, while PNG health officials conducted contact tracing and tests of people the man had been in contact with – so far all tests have come back negative.

Back on the western side of the island, Papua province’s government has been urging people to stay at home as much as possible. By and large the public in the Papuan capital, Jayapura are adhering to this call.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.