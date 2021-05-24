Cook Islands records weak positive COVID case in 10-year-old boy

The Cook Islands has recorded its first case of COVID-19, in a 10-year-old boy who returned a week positive result last night.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown confirmed the child arrived on a repatriation flight that landed on Thursday with 176 other passengers on board.

The 10-year-old child was travelling with his mother, who is fully vaccinated, and two siblings. The three children are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

The Prime Minister said they had been preparing for the time to reopen their borders and catching this case at the border had shown the value of their preparations.

He said the vaccine was available to all eligible people and would be available to 5- to 11-year-olds once given the all-clear for use in children.