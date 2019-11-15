Home


Australia issues warning of last Solomons flight

rnz
March 27, 2020 2:29 pm

The Australian High Commission in Solomon Islands has issued a notice advising any Australian intending to return home that today will be the last commercial Solomon Airlines flight to Brisbane for a while.

This comes as Solomon Islanders await a public address from Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare during which he will outline the restrictions that will be put in place under the State of Public Emergency declared on Wednesday.

The high commission posted on it’s official Facebook page that seats were still available for today’s flight and urged Australian wishing to leave the country to book immediately.

When asked about the notice, Solomon Airlines said they were keen to continue flying but they would have to abide by whatever restrictions the government put in place.

Solomon Airlines thrice-weekly service between Honiara and Brisbane is currently the only international airlink to the country.

Solomon Islands has no confirmed Covid-19 cases although health authorities are awaiting test results of three suspected cases.

