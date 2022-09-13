At least seven dead as PNG rural areas suffer most from earthquake

[Photo Credit: RNZ]

Isolated rural areas of Papua New Guinea have been hit hardest by the 7.6 magnitude earthquake.

At least seven people were killed, and buildings and essential infrastructure were damaged when the earthquake struck over the weekend in the Eastern Highlands of Papua New Guinea.

The powerful quake was felt all over the country and in neighbouring Indonesia.

A magnitude 5.0 quake also struck after the main one.

Police Commissioner David Manning said three deaths had been reported from Kabwum District and there were an unknown number of injuries.

Medical evacuations have taken place from Kabwum, and landslides were identified in Bulolo, Wau and Boana.

Damage was sustained by houses, public roads and highways, and the Muya Power Plant infrastructure.

Manning warned people to be vigilant for aftershocks.

RNZ Pacific’s correspondent in Papua New Guinea, Scott Waide, was at his home in Lae when the 7.6 quakes happened.

Located on the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire”, Papua New Guineans are accustomed to earthquakes but Port Moresby resident Gorethy Kenneth, a senior journalist at the South Pacific Post, said there was panic in the capital.

Limited communications in the isolated highlands of Papua New Guinea means the full extent of the damage and casualties remains unknown.