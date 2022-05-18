32 new deaths, 9570 new cases in NZ today

[Source: RNZ]

There have been 9570 new community cases of COVID-19 and another 32 deaths reported today.

This brings the total publicly recorded deaths with the coronavirus in Aotearoa to 1017, the Ministry of Health says.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the total number of deaths is up by 31 from yesterday as they had removed a case which had been previously reported twice.

Article continues after advertisement

“This case was initially reported on 10 March. The deaths being reported today include people who have died over the previous six weeks, since 5 April.”

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 17.

“Of the people whose deaths we are reporting today; two people were from Northland; nine from the Auckland region; two from Bay of Plenty; two from Taranaki; one from Tairawhiti; four from MidCentral; two from Hawke’s Bay; three from the Wellington region; one from Nelson-Marlborough; four from Canterbury and two from Southern.

“One person was in their 20s; four people were in their 40s; two in their 50s; four in their sixties; nine in their 70s; nine in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Of these people, 10 were women and 22 were men.”

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 8024 – last Wednesday it was 7533, the ministry said.

It said there are 425 people in hospital, including nine in ICU.

Yesterday the ministry reported 9843 cases and eight deaths.