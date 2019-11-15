World
Oxford vaccine triggers immune response
July 21, 2020 6:38 am
A coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford appears safe and triggers an immune response. [Source: BBC]
Trials involving 1,077 people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and T-cells that can fight coronavirus.
The findings are hugely promising, but it is still too soon to know if this is enough to offer protection and larger trials are under way.
The UK has already ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine.
