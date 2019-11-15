World
Oxford University scientists signal a breakthrough in search for coronavirus vaccine
TVNZ
April 19, 2020 7:40 am
Scientists at Oxford University hope to have a million doses of a coronavirus vaccine by September and hundreds of millions by the end of the year.
They are one of a group of research teams that will receive funding from a new government taskforce set up to find a vaccine.
In a breakthrough that could change the world, scientists at Oxford University are 80 per cent sure they’ve got a Covid-19 vaccine.
The Oxford team’s lead researcher Professor Adrian Hill says it is a single-dose vaccine so people don’t have to get multiple shots and it’s very manufacture-able.
And he’s confident the vaccine will be available by September after human testing which starts next week.
Most experts have said a vaccine would take 12 to 18 months to develop.
The British government today injected NZ$30 million dollars into finding an antidote.