Oxford college wants to remove Rhodes statue

Oriel College in Oxford has announced that it wants to take down the controversial statue of Cecil Rhodes.

The governors of the Oxford University college voted on Wednesday to remove the statue of the colonialist.

Campaigners have called for the statue to be taken down – saying it was a symbol of imperialism and racism.

The removal is not expected to be immediate – as the college says there will need to be consultations over planning regulations.

The Rhodes Must Fall campaigners said the announcement was “hopeful”, but warned they would remain cautious until the college had actually carried out the removal.