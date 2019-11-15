Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in UK

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use in the UK, with the first doses due to be given on Monday.

There will be 530,000 doses available from next week, and vaccination centers will now start inviting patients to come and get the jab.

Priority groups for immunization have already been identified, starting with care home residents, the over-80s, and health and care workers.

It comes as millions more in England are placed in tier four restrictions.

The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the new vaccine – enough to vaccinate 50 million people.