World

Over 3 million have now fled Ukraine, says UN

| @BBCWorld
March 16, 2022 8:54 am
[Source: BBC]

The number of Ukrainian refugees to have fled the country since the beginning of the war is now 3,000,381, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

They include 1.8 million Ukrainians now in Poland, the UN refugee agency has said, with 300,000 moving on to Western Europe.

Refugees have been fleeing cities under attack from Russian forces.

Twenty days into the conflict, the UN says the invasion of Ukraine has resulted in 691 confirmed civilian deaths and 1,143 injured.

