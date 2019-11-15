Over 2,700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 80 deaths in China

There are more than 2,700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 80 deaths in China.

The worldwide concern is mounting about the rate of its spread.

2,744 cases have been confirmed in mainland China, and 80 people are dead. There are full or partial lockdowns in 15 Chinese cities in an effort to limit the virus’s spread.

There are now 50 cases confirmed around the world, in the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, France, Australia, and more. Some countries are trying to evacuate their citizens out of Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak.

People can spread the virus before symptoms show, China warned on Sunday — meaning people may have been spreading the virus without knowing they were ill.