Over 2000 people dead from coronavirus across the globe

More than 2,000 people have died from coronavirus across the globe, according to the latest figures released Tuesday.

The Hubei health authority reported that 132 more people died of the coronavirus in Hubei province on Tuesday, raising the death toll in the epicenter since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak to 1,921.

The Hubei report brings the total number of deaths in mainland China to at least 2,000, and the global death toll to at least 2,005.

There have been five deaths reported outside of mainland China with one death in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and France.

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases now exceeds 75,121, with the majority of cases in mainland China.

China’s National Health Commission is expected to release numbers for all of China’s provinces later.