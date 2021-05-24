Outrage after Zimbabwean girl, 14, dies giving birth at church shrine

Police in Zimbabwe are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl during childbirth, a case that sparked outrage among citizens and rights activists.

Memory Machaya is reported to have died last month at a church shrine in the eastern region of Marange.

The case has exposed the exploitation of minors, as she was reportedly forced to abandon school to get married.

The United Nations urged the government to recognise child marriage as a crime and bring an end to the practice.

The organisation said it “notes with deep concern” and “condemns strongly” reports into the circumstances surrounding the death.

“The current trend of unresolved cases of violence against women and girls in Zimbabwe, including marriages of minors, cannot continue with impunity,” the UN said in a statement on Saturday.